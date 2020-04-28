City of Hereford reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 9 new recoveries

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and nine new recoveries.
This makes 26 cases in Deaf Smith County and 11 recoveries total.
The city says this count includes residents who have tested positive through a test administered at Hereford Regional Medical Center, as well as positives reported by other testing facilities.
There are 1,123 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 38
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 287 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.