City of Hereford reports 1 new COVID-19 case, 9 new recoveries

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 28, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 3:29 PM

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and nine new recoveries.

This makes 26 cases in Deaf Smith County and 11 recoveries total.

The city says this count includes residents who have tested positive through a test administered at Hereford Regional Medical Center, as well as positives reported by other testing facilities.

Posted by City of Hereford on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

There are 1,123 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 10
  • Deaf Smith County: 26
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 38
  • Hansford County: 5
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 294
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 21
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 430
  • Randall County: 200
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 14
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 6

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 287 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 11
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 119
  • Potter County: 49
  • Randall County: 52
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 107

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 13
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 7
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

