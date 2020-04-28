Amarillo restaurants preparing employees for re-opening Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order is allowing restaurants to operate at 25 percent occupancy. For some local restaurants, the new normal is spacing out customers and continuing to offer curbside and delivery services.
“We’ve actually got a plan in place, and where we’ll be able to social distance,” says Christy Dyer, family owner at Dyer’s Bar-B-Que. “We’re going to leave the tables where they are, remove the chairs to reduce it to the 60 percent, and then what we’ll be able to do, is keep track as the customers come in and hopefully, we’re anticipating, that we might have more customers that we can allow in, and we have a plan in place for that as well.”
Dyer also says they did not have to get rid of any staff in the meantime. The restaurant was able to keep business running smoothly.
“What we did, is we’ve never furloughed or laid anyone off,” said Dyer. “What we’ve done, is try to repurpose everyone, and it’s been a huge blessing. We had a lot of projects that we could get done while we weren’t at full percent and weren’t open, so we used the employees for that. We took the waitresses and repurpose them up front while we did curbside, and then we also went to small communities and did delivery.”
Another local business owner has a plan set in place for his employees and customers come Friday.
“We’re going to spread out,” said Jorge Albarran, owner of Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill. “We’re going to open the whole restaurant and spread out everybody, so they can be 6 feet apart, the way the health department requires. We’re still going to do the curbside. That’s going to be the main thing for our safety, for the community’s safety. We’re going to be taking other precautions for the people coming inside the restaurant too. We’ll be ready for both.”
One of Jorge’s employees expressed she feels safe and prepared to take on business as normal.
“I feel really safe and prepared when I came back to work,” said Karly Frazier, employee at Jorge’s Mexican Bar & Grill. “For me, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, but then I started to really see. I really appreciate that Jorge was able to let us come back and open back up. I just feel really safe and comfortable with how we’re handling things here.”
