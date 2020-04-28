Amarillo COVID-19 cases reach 630, 101 recoveries as of April 28

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 430 cases in Potter County and 200 cases in Randall County. That means there are 32 new cases today.
There have been 101 recoveries in Amarillo.
There are still 380 tests pending.
There are now 1,120 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 38
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 178 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 19
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 89 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 85
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
