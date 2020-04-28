Amarillo area credit unions pledge $11,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With students learning from home the rest of the school year,and many children now in need of food, several Amarillo area credit unions are coming together to donate to Snack Pak 4 Kids.
Access Community Credit Union, ACFCU, Education Credit Union, Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union, The People’s Federal Credit Union, and Santa Fe Federal Credit Union have all pledged to donate funds.
With an additional donation from the Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions, $11,000 has been committed to donate.
The Gilliland Family has offered a matching grant up to $100,000 for funds donated to Snack Pak 4 Kids this month, making this even more of a significant donation.
This comes at a time when the need for Snack Pak 4 Kids has almost doubled in our area. Many families are struggling financially, and the organization is working hard to keep up with demand to make sure kids do not go hungry.
You can make a donation to Snack Pack 4 Kids here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.