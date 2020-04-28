Additional TDCJ offender tests positive for COVID-19 in Gray County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An additional Texas Department of Criminal Justice offender has tested positive for COVID-19 in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified the City of Pampa and Gray County of another offender testing positive for COVID-19 within the TDCJ in Gray County.
The new positive case counts as part of the Gray County overall totals, bringing the total in Gray County to 39.
There are eight cases within the TDCJ in Gray County and 31 cases that are citizens in Gray County.
Nine people have recovered from COVID-19 in Gray County.
There are 1,124 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 10
- Deaf Smith County: 26
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 39
- Hansford County: 5
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 294
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 21
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 430
- Randall County: 200
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 6
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 287 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 11
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 119
- Potter County: 49
- Randall County: 52
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 111 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 107
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.