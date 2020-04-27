WTAMU confirms campus employee tests positive for COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In an emergency notification from the college, WTAMU announced one of their essential employees who had been working on campus tested positive for COVID-19.
On April 26, University officials were notified of an employee at WTAMU who tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee worked on campus during the week of April 20, and they were last on campus Thursday, April 23.
According to WT, it is also known the employee was in direct contact with mail distribution on campus.
The college says before the employee showed symptoms, they used hand sanitizer regularly.
Employees who worked in the same area have been notified and self-quarantined.
WT also says the work space was cleaned and sanitized on Sunday, April 26.
