Watch out for road closures in the Amarillo area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Various roads will be closed in the Amarillo area this week.
The right and center lanes of Interstate 27 northbound will be closed from 45th Avenue to 26th Avenue for patching repairs. Drivers should also expect ramp closures during this time.
Various lanes will be closed on Amarillo Boulevard and I-27 for erosion control and drainage issues.
The right shoulder in both directions on Interstate 40 from Soncy Road to Eastern Street will be closed as crews clean and repair drains on the bridge decks.
Motorists will need to drive with caution as crews provide herbicide services on I-40, I-27 and the downtown interchange.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews will patch the left lanes of Farm-to-Market Road 1719 between State Loop 335 and Amarillo Boulevard.
Drivers should expect closures in both directions of the loop between Northside Drive and Eastern for culvert cleaning and upgrading.
Watch out for the following road closures as crews continue to install crash walls along I-40:
- Various shoulder will be closed from Westline Road to County Road 40 for bridge repairs.
- Only one lane on the County Road 47 bridge over I-40 will be open. Expect flaggers in this area.
- The Sundown overpass at I-27 will continue to be reduced to one lane at various times throughout the week. Flaggers will be in place while work is in progress.
Also, be aware for left lane closures in various locations on U.S. 87 between Central Avenue and 24th Avenue for guardrail and mow strip installation.
On I-40 westbound, the shoulder will be closed from the Carson County line to FM 1912 for repairs.
On U.S. 60, expect various lane closures in both directions for bridge joint repair and installation of a mow strip.
