Pregnant women facing negative impacts during COVID-19 pandemic

“If you look at older SARS and MERS, the infections that have been around before, it did have high complication rates with pregnancy, so risk of miscarriage, pregnancy loss, or pre-term delivery," May said. "It’s a little questionable of how much is there with COVID-19, or coronavirus, here now, the SARS-V2. It doesn’t look like there’s bad outcomes in the things that are out there, but there are limited studies.”