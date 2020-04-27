Pregnant women facing negative impacts during COVID-19 pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local OBGYNs are having to make the necessary adjustments to ensure the safety of their pregnant patients during COVID-19.
Panhandle Obstetrics and Gynecology’s Dr. Gregory May says the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted their normal operations when treating pregnant patients.
“I think, as we add annual exams back in and gynecology visits, we’ll do more of that, as far as have patients wait in their car and call them in when it’s time," May said. "We’ve really limited visitors with patients too, is the other big impact here, so we’ll allow one adult visitor with the pregnant ladies, but otherwise it’s no visitors, the patient only.”
Dr. May also says, even though there is little research on the direct impact COVID-19 has on women who are carrying, it has been proven pregnancy can cause women to have suppressed immune systems which puts them at a higher risk of catching any virus.
“If you look at older SARS and MERS, the infections that have been around before, it did have high complication rates with pregnancy, so risk of miscarriage, pregnancy loss, or pre-term delivery," May said. "It’s a little questionable of how much is there with COVID-19, or coronavirus, here now, the SARS-V2. It doesn’t look like there’s bad outcomes in the things that are out there, but there are limited studies.”
According to Dr. Teresa Baker at Texas Tech Physicians of Amarillo, studies show many pregnant women are testing positive for COVID-19 without showing any symptoms.
“In the beginning, they were just screening. In New York they were just screening those that were symptomatic, and they realized there was something that wasn’t making sense," Baker said. "They began a universal screening policy, and about 20 percent of the pregnancy population was screening positive with absolutely no symptoms.”
Baker says, thankfully, the four to six cases we have here in the Panhandle have been doing well with making steps towards recovery.
Many pregnant women are still fearful of going through this process without their normal support system. As a result, doctors are encouraging patients to include family members and loved ones on video calls during all appointments and labor.
“Young moms need support, and it can be a really isolating time for them in their immediate post-partum period, so we are just trying to encourage people to do the things that they can do to reach out and help, send care packages, and get on FaceTime. Have as many contact points as they can without risking a COVID infection," Baker said.
Baker says pregnant women should also take social distancing seriously following the birth, and limit the newborns to only being around people they need during the pandemic, as babies also have suppressed immune systems which puts them at a higher risk for catching COVID-19.
