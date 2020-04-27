Pantex announces new maintenance program for modernizing nuclear warheads

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The company that manages the Pantex Plant announced today preparations are complete for modernizing nuclear warheads for missiles launched by submarines.
Consolidated Nuclear Security said in a news release the warheads entered the nation’s stockpile in 1988. Updates will include replacing firing systems and refreshing the high explosives that trigger the nuclear explosions.
According to the Federation of American Scientists, the National Nuclear Science Administration and Pentagon estimate it will cost about $4 billion over 10 years to refurbish roughly 350 warheads.
