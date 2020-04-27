Ochiltree General Hospital reports 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 1:30 PM

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Ochiltree General Hospital is reporting 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This means there are 15 new cases in the county.

The county confirmed its first COVID-19 related death last week.

There are still seven tests pending.

Posted by Ochiltree General Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020

There are 969 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 2
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 25
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 37
  • Hansford County: 4
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 272
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 20
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 333
  • Randall County: 172
  • Roberts County: 2
  • Sherman County: 14
  • Swisher County: 9
  • Wheeler County: 5

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 243 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 2
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 95
  • Potter County: 44
  • Randall County: 46
  • Sherman County: 8
  • Swisher County: 4

There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 13
  • Quay County: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 7
  • Union County: 3

There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Quay: 1

There are now 77 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 3
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 73

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

