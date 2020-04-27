Moore County at 272 COVID-19 cases, 20 new cases today

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Moore County Hospital District is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 today.
This makes a total of 272 cases in the county.
There have been 95 recoveries and three deaths
There are 954 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 37
- Hansford County: 4
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 272
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 333
- Randall County: 172
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 243 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 95
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 77 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 73
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
