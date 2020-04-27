Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-MASS-SHOOTING-TEXAS
El Paso Walmart shooting victim dies, death toll now 23
EL PASO, Teas (AP) — A hospital official says that a man shot in the Aug. 3 attack targeting Latinos in an El Paso Walmart has died after months in the hospital. Guillermo ‘Memo’ Garcia was fundraising for his daughter's soccer team in front of the Walmart when he was shot nine months ago. His death raises the toll from the attack to 23. Garcia is survived by his family including his wife Jessica, who escaped the attack after being shot in the leg. Twenty-one-year-old Patrick Crusius, remains jailed and is awaiting trial. State prosecutors have charged him with murder and are pursuing the death penalty. Federal prosecutors charged him with hate crimes.
DEPUTY STRUCK-DIES
Texas deputy dies when struck by vehicle on Interstate 35
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say a Bell County deputy sheriff was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while helping a neighboring county’s sheriff’s department try to stop another vehicle it had pursued into Bell County on Interstate 35. Bell County Sheriff's Lt. Bob Reinhard says 31-year-old Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was killed when he was struck about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in Temple, about 120 miles south of Dallas. Reinhard said Rhoden was laying spike strips on the interstate when he was struck. Reinhard said the vehicle that struck Rhoden is not the one being pursued and referred other questions to police in Temple, who did not immediately return phone calls for comment.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
COVID-19 deaths in Texas increase by 25, now stands at 648
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The number of deaths in Texas due to COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, has risen by 25. The Texas health department on Sunday reported at least 648 deaths, up from 623 on Saturday. The department reported more than 24,000 coronavirus cases in the state and more than 1,500 hospitalized. The number of infections is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. The department reported more than 1,500 people hospitalized with the virus. The vast majority of those infected recover.
2020 CENSUS-REDISTRICTING
Census delay could put off new voting districts, primaries
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Census Bureau wants more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, and that could delay the divisive process of drawing new legislative districts. Redistricting could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. The census data guides that process, and a delay could postpone some primary elections. The Census Bureau wants to push back the deadline for turning over information to the states from the end of March 2021 to the end of July 2021. Congress must approve that.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VIRTUAL-PROMS
Undefeated, high schoolers head online for isolation proms
NEW YORK (AP) — High schoolers undefeated by the coronavirus lockdowns are heading online for isolation proms. They're dressing up in party gear already purchased, or sticking to street clothes on Zoom as they dance in their bedrooms. Their schools and familiar brands are helping out by hosting, including Teen Vogue. And celebrities are lending a hand, too. John Krasinski hosted a prom live on YouTube. Allison Williams guest DJed for a prom hosted by the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition in Louisiana. The idea is to salvage at least one slice of fun and tradition for the Class of 2020.
TRUMP ASSASSINATION THREAT-SENTENCE
Man gets 18 months in prison for threatening to kill Trump
DALLAS (AP) — A 36-year-old Texas man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for threatening to assassinate President Donald Trump. Prosecutors said Mickael Gedlu, who was sentenced Friday, pleaded guilty in December to making threats against Trump. According to plea papers, Gedlu admitted he threatened Trump’s life on social media, stating on YouTube: “I am waiting for Trump to visit Dallas before I attempt to assassinate him.”
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING-TRAVEL CENTER
Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee's
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead by deputies outside a North Texas travel center. The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee's on Denton's southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles northwest of Dallas. Denton County sheriff's deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E. Bonds was at his car's trunk when the deputies boxed him in. A sheriff's spokesman says Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun. The deputies opened fire, fatally wounding him. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for his girlfriend's non-life-threatening shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OZONE BAN
Judge bars marketing 'ozone therapy' against coronavirus
DALLAS (AP) — Federal prosecutors have obtained a permanent injunction against a Dallas-based wellness center that had been marketing a purported “ozone therapy” as a treatment for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay issued the order Friday against the Purity Health and Wellness Center and one of its principals, Jean Juanita Allen. U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox called the treatment “fraudulent” and “bogus.” Messages to Purity and Allen seeking comment were not immediately returned. It’s the latest business that authorities and watchdogs have warned against in guarding against scams linked to COVID-19, the disease called by the coronavirus.
AP-US-MELANIA-TRUMP
First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. The gifts are for use by medical staff and children who are patients. The White House says the packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and Washington, D.C. None were identified. The White House says Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the facilities during past visits to promote her youth program.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EGGS
Texas accuses US' largest egg producer of price gouging
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ attorney general has accused the nation’s largest egg producer of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic. The Houston Chronicle reports that a lawsuit filed Thursday by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton alleges that Cal-Maine Foods raised generic eggs price by 300% even though the pandemic hasn’t disrupted its supply chain. . Texas is seeking more than $100,000 in damages. Mississippi-based Cal-Maine denies the allegations, saying its prices are based on independent market quotes. Paxton's lawsuit alleges that Cal-Maine’s egg prices jumped from about $1 per dozen to as high as $3.44 as consumers stocked up on staples. The lawsuit says Cal-Maine “is simply charging more because it can.”