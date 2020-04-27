Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is ready for an unusual offseason now that his first draft with Dallas is complete. Players and coaches can only meet virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't known when players will be able to go to team facilities. The Cowboys also don't know when quarterback Dak Prescott will be under contract. Meantime, they've given him another weapon with a receiver they didn't think would be available in Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. Dallas used the last day to add a cornerback, center, pass rusher and quarterback.
UNDATED (AP) — Coach Bill O’Brien addressed many of the Houston Texans’ needs in his first draft as the team’s general manager, despite not having a first-round pick. Houston added defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round and Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third. With two picks in the fourth round they got offensive lineman Charlie Heck and cornerback John Reid. They wrapped up their draft with Rhode Island receiver Isaiah Coulter in the fifth round.
MIAMI (AP) — Safety Kavon Frazier, who missed most of last season with a pectoral injury, has signed with the Miami Dolphins. Frazier was limited to four games in 2019 for the Dallas Cowboys before going on injured reserve. In four seasons with Dallas, he played 44 games, starting twice, and also contributed on special teams. Frazier becomes the 11th free agent to join the Dolphins this offseason. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 out of Central Michigan.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey is exploring the NBA draft. The 6-foot-4 guard is keeping open his options to return to the Red Raiders. The school said Saturday that Ramsey would enter his name in the draft without representation of an agent. Ramsey was Tech’s leading scorer and fifth in the Big 12 Conference with 15 points a game. He was voted the league’s newcomer of the year and was a second-team AP All-Big 12 selection. Underclassmen have until June 3 to withdraw their name from the draft, which is scheduled for June 25.