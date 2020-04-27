Governor Abbott says businesses allowed to open Friday, clarifies mask requirements

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott is planning to open more of the Texas economy up in phases beginning with various businesses this Friday. He is letting his executive order expire on April 30 as planned.
Retail, restaurants, movie theaters, museums, libraries, churches, and sole practitioners like dentists and doctors, will be allowed to open this Friday with limitations. There are a few businesses which have to remain closed.
“Barber shops and hair salons, bars and gyms. We are working with our medical team as well as working with the industry sectors to open these businesses as soon as possible. My hope is that they will open on or no later than mid-May,” said Governor Abbott.
Some counties will be able to begin loosening their restrictions.
“They must comply with all of the safety standards outlined by the doctors, but for all business activities that have been limited to a 25 percent capacity, in the counties with five or fewer COVID-19 cases, they can increase their capacity to 50 percent,” said Governor Abbott.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is urging people to wear masks.
“While we at the City have not made it mandatory to wear a mask if your out and about, I would ask that you would require your employees to wear a mask,” said Mayor Nelson.
Dr. Brian Weis said that, as of Monday morning, two thirds of Northwest’s critical care beds are occupied, and they are still using half of their ventilators. He is also urging people to wear masks and take it seriously.
“I would love to assure, that every time a person comes into this hospital, we will have a critical care bed for them, or a bed on one of our floors, and I cannot assure that knowing that we are still facing a surge in this community,” said Dr. Brian Weis, Cheif Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital.
Two Panhandle counties were mentioned by the Governor for having wide spread COVID-19 cases.
“Even in low population counties, COVID-19 can still spread very rapidly. Moore County and Donley County are just two examples of that,” said Governor Abbott.
Governor Abbott also said his executive order supersedes any local orders regarding fines or penalties for anyone not wearing a mask, like in Moore County.
“We strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask, however it is not a mandate, and we made it clear, that no jurisdiction can impose any type of penalty or fine for anyone not wearing a mask.”
The Governor is hoping to increase testing across the state while re-opening.
“When you aggregate all of the tests run by the state and local governments, with the rapidly increasing number of tests ran by the private sector, we should easily exceed our goal of 25,000 tests per day,” said Governor Abbott.
The Amarillo City Council will be holding a special meeting tomorrow to discuss how and when they will re-open the city, but Mayor Nelson expressed this morning, that she feels Amarillo is not ready.
