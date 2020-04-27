9 COVID-19 cases, 4 recoveries in Swisher County

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Swisher County now has nine confirmed COVID-19 cases along with four recoveries.
The Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation confirmed one new case of the virus and said three patients have recovered.
Three residents from Swisher County were tested and confirmed outside of the county.
Out of the 33 who have been tested, there are 27 negative test results with no tests pending at this time.
There are 933 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 37
- Hansford County: 4
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 252
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 333
- Randall County: 171
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 234 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 86
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 77 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 73
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
