City leaders: Amarillo is not ready to reopen as numbers continue to increase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As numbers continue to increase in Amarillo over the weekend, city leaders said Amarillo is not ready to reopen.
No new COVID-19 cases were confirmed during the Monday morning news conference, meaning there are 505 confirmed cases, nine deaths and 90 recoveries in Potter and Randall counties.
An updated number will be given this afternoon on the report card.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said city council will discuss and consider the status of declaration of disaster order tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.
While the decision will weigh heavily on Gov. Greg Abbott’s news conference this afternoon, Mayor Nelson said Amarillo is not ready to begin to reopen because numbers are still increasing.
Mayor Nelson said the community must see a decrease of cases before reopening the city.
Part of seeing the number of cases go down is getting area hot spots under control, she said.
Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital Dr. Brian Weis said hot spots include meat processing plants and Texas Department of Criminal Justice units.
Out of 37 cases that were tested positive last week, 30 of those cases came from one of those hot spots, he said.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said as of Monday morning, out of 12 patients from the Clements Unit who went to the hospital, 10 were related to the virus.
Another piece to stopping the spread is to continue practicing safety and health guidelines set by the CDC.
“We need everyone who can stay home to stay home,” Mayor Nelson said, adding that community members should wear masks while out in the public.
Dr. Weis is also encouraging everyone to practice safety, saying that over the weekend there were many people at retail stores not wearing masks.
Dr. Weis gave an update on COVID-19 cases related to Northwest.
He said the hospital has 62 COVID-19 related patients, which includes 39 positive cases and 23 under investigation.
He said two-thirds of critical care beds are now occupied, which is a moderate increase.
Dr. Weis said there are concerns about the labor intensive care that these patients need because half of the ventilators are in use.
Northwest also now has the ability to conduct in-house testing, but it’s used on a limited bases.
Dr. Weis said the hospital currently has conducted 52 in house tests with 24 testing positive.
Here are other topics city leaders discussed during the news conference:
- Dr. Milton said over the weekend there were eight more transfusions for the convalescent antibodies and that there’s a need to increase local donors people continue to recover from the virus.
- Dr. Weis said people are still not seeking care for chronic illness and is encouraging people to go to the hospital if they need to.
- City Manager Jared Miller said safety calls still remain down compared to this time last year, which shows people are staying home more.
- Miller said the pet pantry is moving to the Thompson Park and for the community to enter at Northwest 24th Avenue.
There are 933 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 25
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 37
- Hansford County: 4
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 252
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 333
- Randall County: 172
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 14
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 234 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 86
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 8
- Swisher County: 4
There has also been 16 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 27 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 13
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 7
- Union County: 3
There is one death related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
- Quay: 1
There are now 77 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 73
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
