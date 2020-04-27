Amarillo police arrest 2 people after Monday afternoon car chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police arrested two people after a car chase through the city Monday afternoon.
Around 12:08 p.m., officers were notified that 28-year-old Noah Rendon, who had a parole violation warrant for his arrest, was driving near East Amarillo Boulevard and North Arthur Street.
Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but Rendon drove off and a chase began.
Multiple law enforcement agencies chased the car through north Amarillo, east Amarillo and into south Amarillo.
Police say Rendon drove into a home near South Lipscomb and Southwest 43rd Avenue before he and 21-year-old Katelyn Clark got out of the car and ran away.
The car continued moving and crashed into a truck across the street.
Police say Rendon and Clark ran into a home on South Lipscomb.
Police arrested Rendon for his parole warrant and evading in a motor vehicle. Clark was arrested for evading arrest/detention.
They were booked into the Randall County Jail.
