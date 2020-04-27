Amarillo Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry moved to Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s Pet Food Drive-Thru Pantry is moving to Thompson Park.
The pantry was previously located at the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare facility located at 3501 South Osage.
The pantry was moved in order to create a safer traffic environment.
The pantry will still be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Traffic will enter on Northeast 24th Street, and there will be multiple exit options.
