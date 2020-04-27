Amarillo Parks & Recreation asking residents for input on the future of parks in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Parks & Recreation is asking for your input on the future of parks in Amarillo.
The City of Amarillo is updating its Parks & Recreation Master Plan to help guide future improvements to parks, trails, recreation facilities and programs over the next 10 years.
According to the City of Amarillo, the plan aims to:
- Define the community’s long-term vision for parks, recreation facilities, trails, arts and programs
- Identify community priorities for park system enhancements and improvements
- Develop a strategy to manage existing assets and provide new recreation opportunities consistent with community needs and priorities
- Provide guidance to strategically right-size the system based on anticipated investment over the next 10 years
You are asked to share your thoughts on how the city can make Amarillo parks better. All you have to do is fill out this survey.
You can fill out the English version of the survey here.
You can fill out the Spanish version of the survey here.
The answers to the survey will help the city identify what is needed, what activities should be offered and what improvements are priorities.
