AC to host panel discussion to address how a crisis impacts creativity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College is hosting a panel discussion tomorrow to address how responding to a crisis impacts creativity.
A press release from AC said the college’s Media, Arts and Communication Department is holding the event on a Zoom video on Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
AC students, high school students and the public are encouraged to attend.
The discussion will focus on how creativity grows from crises throughout history.
“Artists have always used their work to process, respond to and cope with suffering, which makes this the ideal time to look back at creativity through crisis across history and explore how the global pandemic is inspiring art,” said Jill Gibson, chair of the Media, Arts and Communication Department.
Gibson will moderate the discussion and the panel will includes Amarillo Museum of Art Curator Alex Gregory, Film Instructor and Director of Content for Panhandle PBS Hilary Hulsey, Art Instructor Stephanie Jung and Assistant Professor of Photography René West.
The panelists will also answer viewer questions.
To attend the discussion, go here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.