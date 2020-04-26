COVID-19 cases in Amarillo reach 505 as of Sunday, April 26

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 505 cases of COVID-19 in Potter and Randall counties.
The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.
Today’s report shows 333 cases in Potter County and 172 cases in Randall County.
There is a total of nine deaths in Amarillo, and a total of 90 recoveries with 280 tests pending.
In a news conference Friday, city leaders expressed concern over these rapidly increasing numbers.
There are 863 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 2
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 37
- Hansford County: 4
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 252
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 333
- Randall County: 171
- Roberts County: 2
- Sherman County: 12
- Swisher County: 9
- Wheeler County: 5
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 203 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 63
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 15 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 22 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
The New Mexico Department of Health has confirmed the first COVID-19 case for Union County.
- Curry County: 11
- Quay County: 4
- Roosevelt County: 6
- Union County: 1
There are now 77 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 3
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 73
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.