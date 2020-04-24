Westgate Mall reopens today with retail-to-go guidelines

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Westgate Mall in Amarillo is reopening today, but it won’t be going back to normal for right now.
In accordance to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order, the Westgate Mall is reopening Friday with the retail-to-go guidelines, according to a news release.
This means the doors will not be open to the public.
Namdar Realty Group, which owns the Amarillo mall, said the mall will operate on limited hours of 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Namdar is encouraging merchants to reopen their locations at the mall, but only under these guidelines:
- All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible and contact should be minimized. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible in order to minimize physical contact with the customer.
- Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer. Employees must also disinfect any item customers touch.
- Employees are urged to take health precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Namdar said it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will stay in compliance with state regulations.
We will update you with a list of retailers that will be open.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.