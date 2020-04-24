United Family to donate more than 6,000 apples to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family is lending a helping hand during these difficult times.
United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street are donating 6,040 pounds of apples to the High Plains Food Bank “Take a Bite out of Hunger” program.
They will take the apples to the food bank, located at 815 Ross St., this morning at 9:30 a.m.
The United Family has donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 167,000 families during their 10 years of donating to the program.
