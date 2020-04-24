Texas County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus: 6 steps you can take to prevent it
April 24, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 2:11 PM

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDA) - Texas County has tripled their COVID-19 cases this week with the confirmation of 13 new cases today.

Texas County Emergency Management has confirmed 13 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Friday, April 24 Texas County has 59 positive COVID-19 patients.

Texas County Emergency Management Director Harold Tyson is asking that residents use proper safety to slow the local spread.

There are now 62 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 59

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

There are 757 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 4
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 32
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 186
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 5
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County and Randall County: 422
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 7
  • Wheeler County: 3

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 180 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 4
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 63
  • Potter County and Randall County: 67
  • Sherman County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1

There has also been 14 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Quay: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 4

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

Texas County Confirms 13 New Positive COVID-19 Tests County Total Tripled Since Monday, Now at 59 Cases & Rising...

Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Friday, April 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.