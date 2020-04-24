Some Amarillo non-essential businesses reopen with modifications

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Many businesses are re-opening today, but with modifications.
Westgate Mall and stores inside, is one place that is open for curb-side pick-up.
“We are able to open on a retail to go basis. So we have decided to take that and try and apply it the best that we can to our operations,” said Kaitlyn Pillow, general manager of Westgate Mall.
If you do order something from Westgate Mall, you’ll pick it up in front of the food court near entrance one.
“Stores can opt in to opening and operating as a retail-to-go service,” said Pillow.
Pillow says not all stores are participating, and to order you need to call the store directly.
Other stores such as Silverland's Hallmark Shop, have also switched to curb-side-pick up and say they are thriving.
“We’ve had a lot of call ins from people just wanting to shop. Waiting to get something special for someone and we’ve done personal shopping for them. Sometimes with Facetime, sometimes with videos. Sometimes just taking pictures and send it to them. It’s worked really well. Our phone has actually been ringing off the hook today,” said Cynthia Allison, general manager of Silverland.
A few non-retail businesses have opened today as well.
Sports World Family Fun Center is now operating but with limited hours, limited attractions available and following CDC guidelines.
“It’s kind of been hurting lately. So you know we are trying to get back to normality as much as we can,” said Dustin Duke, manager and co-owner of Sports World.
Aside from reopening to stop the financial struggle, Sports World is hoping to provide entertainment while everything else is closed.
“We’re just trying to give an outlet that’s safe for people to do. You know they’ve been locked up for a month now and we’re just trying to get back to being normal again,” said Duke.
Sports World’s hours are now from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
