Phillips 66 Borger Refinery to contribute $50,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Phillips 66 announced it will contribute $50,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in the Hutchinson County area.
According to a news release, the donation will provide essential support for first responders, health care, food banks and other critical organizations serving the community.
Hutchinson County and the City of Borger are coordinating to manage the needs through the local crisis management team.
The Borger Refinery will support the Hutchinson County Local Emergency Planning Committee to enable:
- At least $25,000 of these funds to supply PPE, test kits, and other necessary supplies to the Golden Plains Community Hospital, first responders and our local health care heroes
- Up to $25,000 to help food banks and other frontline organizations, including those that support local families in need of meals and supplies.
The Borger Refinery’s donation is part of a previously announced $3 million commitment from Phillips 66 to support frontline organizations that are responding to the pandemic efforts.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.