Panhandle PBS to begin airing educational shows to help with distance learning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle PBS will begin airing educational shows covering STEM and literacy topics in cooperation with Amarillo Independent School District and Region 16 Education Service Center.
The At Home Learning Initiative aims to strengthen the TEA’s efforts in assisting school districts and public charter schools with establishing instructional continuity and at-home learning during this time.
Panhandle PBS will air the following grade-level-appropriate programming from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on weekdays:
- 10:00 a.m. Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum (History/Social and Emotional Learning for ages 5 - 8)
- 10:30 a.m. Peg+Cat (Math for ages 3 - 5)
- 11:00 a.m. Cyberchase (Math for ages 4 - 8)
- 11:30 a.m. Molly of Denali (Literacy/Informational Text for ages 4-8)
Additional programs will run throughout the day that will benefit students of all ages.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.