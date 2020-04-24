Ochiltree County confirms 1st COVID-19 death, 4 more cases

OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Ochiltree County confirmed its first COVID-19 death along with four more cases.
Friday morning, Ochiltree General Hospital said a person who had the virus passed away.
Those with the virus are being monitored and are in isolation.
The hospital is urging the community to take precaution during this time.
Further details were not made available.
There are 755 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 4
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 32
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Moore County: 186
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County and Randall County: 422
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 6
- Wheeler County: 3
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 179 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 20
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 63
- Potter County and Randall County: 67
- Sherman County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 14 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 3
There are now 49 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 46
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 4
- Roosevelt County: 4
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
