4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries confirmed in Deaf Smith County

By Madison Carson | April 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 3:00 PM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed two new COVID-19 recoveries today and four additional cases for Deaf Smith County.

As of April 24, Deaf Smith County reached 21 COVID-19 cases with six recoveries.

No other details were released about these patients.

There are now 768 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 4
  • Deaf Smith County: 21
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 32
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 186
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 5
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 280
  • Randall County: 149
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 7
  • Wheeler County: 3

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 205 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 6
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 63
  • Potter County: 44
  • Randall County: 46
  • Sherman County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1

There has also been 15 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Quay: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 4

There are now 62 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 59

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

