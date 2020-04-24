4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 recoveries confirmed in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford has confirmed two new COVID-19 recoveries today and four additional cases for Deaf Smith County.
As of April 24, Deaf Smith County reached 21 COVID-19 cases with six recoveries.
No other details were released about these patients.
There are now 768 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 4
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 32
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 186
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 280
- Randall County: 149
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 7
- Wheeler County: 3
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 205 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 63
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 15 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 4
- Roosevelt County: 4
There are now 62 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 59
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.