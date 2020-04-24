Hansford County Hospital District reporting 4 COVID-19 cases, 1 recovery

By Kaitlin Johnson | April 24, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 3:52 PM

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Hansford County Hospital District is reporting four COVID-19 cases and one recovery.

There are still 10 tests pending.

COVID-19 Update 4/24/20: 4 Positives, 1 Recovered, 10 Pending, 28 Negative. Please adhere to the Stay at Home Order...

Posted by Hansford County Hospital District on Friday, April 24, 2020

There are now 774 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 8
  • Deaf Smith County: 21
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 32
  • Hansford County: 4
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 13
  • Moore County: 186
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 5
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 280
  • Randall County: 149
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 7
  • Wheeler County: 3

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 205 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 6
  • Donley County: 21
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 63
  • Potter County: 44
  • Randall County: 46
  • Sherman County: 1
  • Swisher County: 1

There has also been 15 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Quay: 4
  • Roosevelt County: 4

There are now 62 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 59

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude

