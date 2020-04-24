Curry County Detention Center adds body scanner to security operations

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Adult Detention Center has announced the addition of an Advanced Body Scanner to the center’s security operations.
According to a news release, the scanner will aid in reducing, minimizing and eliminating dangerous contraband entering the detention center.
The process of scanning a detainee and staff will take around seven seconds with immediate results.
Curry County is the third detention center in New Mexico to implement this security technology.
