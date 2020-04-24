Crime rates increasing as COVID-19 cases spike in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson identified a Panhandle meatpacking plant as a hot spot causing cases in Randall and Potter counties to rise.
Per 100,000 people, the City of Amarillo has more than doubled the states average of positive COVID-19 cases.
“Our mortality rate across the state is 2.08 deaths per 100,000 people. In Potter and Randall counties we are averaging 3.19, so again, we are above the state average,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson.
We are also testing more individuals in Amarillo per capita compared to the state.
“Of course, that’s tied to the fact that we have more people with symptoms, because we do have the disease spreading through our community at a rapid pace now,” said Mayor Nelson.
It appears many Amarillo residents are not staying at home during this All in Amarillo order, as emergency calls are also rising.
“From a public safety standpoint, our statistics are actually up over the last day versus this time last year. The Amarillo Police Department was up three percent in calls per service, Amarillo Fire Department up 13 percent, Amarillo AMR, or the ambulance service, up two percent. What that indicates is, that we are moving around more than they were this time last year,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller.
The Mayor mentioned a hot spot in the Panhandle that is contributing to our rising case count.
“It’s a meatpacking plant. I think everyone knows who it is. I’m not trying to dodge that question. I don’t know that it’s really helpful to mention their name,” said Mayor Nelson.
An issue brought up today was the transportation situation for JBS workers here in Amarillo.
We are told they have added more buses and are cleaning them, but there is no one to enforce social distancing or help with the language barrier.
“I don’t know, specifically, if having a police officer to seat people on the bus has been addressed or not, but every solution is on the table, and as this situation is one that we are learning from, we are certainly crafting those solutions right here as we go,” said Mayor Nelson.
If community members have questions for City leaders, the City Communications Director stated today, you can email the communications department or give them a call.
