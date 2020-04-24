City of Pampa confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Pampa has confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Gray County this evening.
The City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of State Health Services of three more positive cases of COVID-19 today.
These new positive cases bring the total to 35 in Gray County.
According to the City of Pampa, all three of these new cases are community related, and all three have been quarantined in their home.
No other details were released about these patients.
There are now 777 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 21
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 35
- Hansford County: 4
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 13
- Moore County: 186
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 5
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 280
- Randall County: 149
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 7
- Wheeler County: 3
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 205 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 6
- Donley County: 21
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 63
- Potter County: 44
- Randall County: 46
- Sherman County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 15 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Potter County: 6
- Randall County: 3
There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 4
- Roosevelt County: 4
There are now 62 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 59
There are six recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Texas County: 6
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
