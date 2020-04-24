City leaders: Increasing COVID-19 numbers indicate Amarillo is surging

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City leaders addressed how Amarillo is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases when compared to Texas on a state level.
During the Friday morning news conference, city officials confirmed Amarillo now has 422 COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries and eight deaths.
Director of Public Health Casie Stoughton announced 64 new cases and one new recovery related to COVID-19 in the Potter and Randall counties.
Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said as of Friday, there have been 10 convalescent infusions with two donors.
Within the last 48 hours, ventilator use seems to be stable, he said.
Mayor Ginger Nelson said the current number of cases compared to last week show how quickly the situation in Amarillo is changing.
“We’re seeing how quickly COVID-19 can change a situation,” Mayor Nelson said. “This time last week, our numbers were steady but at a measured pace. In a matter of days our situation has changed drastically.”
Mayor Nelson said this increase in numbers is directly impacted to a hot spot in the Texas Panhandle.
Mayor Nelson said data shows case numbers in Texas is at 81 people per 1,000 people. Potter County has 188 people per 1,000 people, which more than doubles the state numbers.
For deaths, Texas is at 2.08 people per 1,000 people, she said. Amarillo is at 3.19 people per 1,000 people.
“Numbers indicate we are surging,” Mayor Nelson said.
However, testing in Amarillo is above the state average. For every 833 people per 100,00 in Texas, Amarillo is testing at a rate of 1,238 per 100,000 people.
City leaders also addressed how the drastic change in case numbers is changing expectations on how the city will reopen.
This week, city officials have been meeting with work industries during roundtables to set expectations on how to start reopening the city. However, Mayor Nelson said recent numbers change how they are looking at the situation.
Mayor Nelson and other city leaders in the Texas Panhandle signed a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott to let him know the state needs to work where it can be working but is also is asking for more agility for city levels to determine how to reopen the city.
City Manager Jared Miller said public safety numbers are up when compared to this time last year.
He is asking the community to be safe while out and to take extra precaution.
There are 737 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 4
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 32
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Moore County: 172
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County and Randall County: 422
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 6
- Wheeler County: 3
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 161 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 20
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 45
- Potter County and Randall County: 67
- Sherman County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 3
There are now 49 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 46
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 4
- Roosevelt County: 4
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
