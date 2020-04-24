Amarillo restaurants preparing for dine-in options

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo City officials anticipate more relaxed social distancing guidelines to be laid out by the governor’s office within the next few days.
City Manager Jared Miller says he understands the pandemic has been stressful on local business owners, but residents were extremely compliant under Governor Abbott's first executive order, and he expects the same to happen under the new order everyone is following now.
“We would get reports of businesses with too many people inside or not adhering to the distancing requirements or other things, and as soon as we would go out there and have a conversation with them, they were very receptive to modifying how they were operating to make sure they were consistent with the guidelines," Miller said. "We’re very early days in GA 16, and I anticipate they’re going to be very compliant as well.”
Miller says the City is anticipating some changes being made to social distancing rules, which would impact local restaurants by allowing customers to dine in under certain guidelines.
“We anticipate that over the next four or five days, to be effective May 1, we’re anticipating, or we’re expecting some changes there," Miller said. "What those changes could be is, as you described, tables being spaced at least six feet apart, reducing the capacity of interior dining spaces and allowing interior dining to resume with enhanced sanitation measures.”
According to the staff at Fiesta Grande, the pandemic has presented many challenges for their business, but they have still found a way to serve the community.
“There have been some challenges, but through every challenge, I think there’s an opportunity to pivot in different directions, but to still find ways to serve our community," said First Grande General Manager Jennifer Bara.
Fiesta Grande Owner Roy Bara says his restaurant has already begun adjusting to the new order and is looking forward to having customers begin dining in the establishment again.
“These booths are six feet apart, so you’ll only sit every other booth," Bara said. "We’ll probably be restricting our seating capacity by 50 percent, but of course, the safety of the public is priority to us.”
Miller says business owners can expect the changes to be made within the next week.
