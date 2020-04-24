Amarillo police to share new tool with area law enforcement agencies to help solve homicides, aggravated assaults

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is sharing a new tool with area law enforcement agencies to combat gun violence.
In 2018, APD applied for a grant to establish a program with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to evaluate ballistic evidence collected from guns, according to an APD news release.
The department was able to purchase equipment to upload ballistic evidence into the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network.
In the fall of 2019, APD started using the equipment.
This has helped APD solve and prevent other violent gun crimes because the evidence links recovered guns to a different crime scene, which creates new leads for further investigation.
Since the department started using the equipment, detectives have gained more than 200 leads and have entered 517 pieces of ballistic evidence into NIBIN.
This has helped solve two homicides and several aggravated assaults in Amarillo.
Now, the department is offering its services to law enforcement agencies in the Texas Panhandle.
Amarillo has the only NIBIN equipment between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque and between Dallas and Denver.
APD has also used this equipment to help Abilene Police Department gain leads for a homicide and aggravated assault crimes.
