Amarillo mayor hosting community physician roundtable today to discuss COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo mayor is hosting a community physician roundtable today to discuss the impact of COVID-19 in Amarillo.
A news release said Mayor Ginger Nelson will meet with local physicians at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.
The event will be broadcast via ZOOM on the city’s Facebook page.
Mayor Nelson and the health officials will discuss the impact COVID-19 is having on the community and look at the best path going forward.
“It is vital for us to hear the input of health care providers in the community about the current state of the COVID-19 crisis, and I’m looking forward to having this discussion,” Mayor Nelson said. “We trust them to take care of us. They are the experts and we need to hear from them.”
