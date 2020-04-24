AISD reveals information about class of 2020 graduation ceremonies

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD’s superintendent has announced graduation will be postponed until later this summer.
Superintendent Doug Loomis released a statement for seniors today saying the school district does not want these students to give up hope for their graduation ceremony.
Amarillo ISD says they will begin distributing caps and gowns next week.
During the week of May 11, a time will be set up for the seniors to take formal pictures dressed in their cap and gown, as well as video of them receiving their diploma to be used for a virtual graduation video.
AISD plans to print individual graduation yard signs to symbolize the accomplishments of these 2020 graduates. The schools will also hang banners celebrating the class.
AISD hopes to be able to host a traditional graduation ceremony for these seniors in June or July, but will only do so if social distancing orders have been lifted or modified by then.
AISD has reserved the Civic Center for four days in June.
June 17, 18, 19, and 20 would be when these traditional graduation ceremonies may be held. Proms would also be on these dates, at each of the high schools.
If it turns out that traditional commencement ceremonies cannot be held in June, the Civic Center has also been reserved for July 27, 28 and 29 for graduations. Prom would then be conducted at the high school campuses on these days.
AISD also says class rank and GPA will be calculated from the final transcript grades through the 2019 fall semester.
Students will need to complete all courses in their graduation plan to receive credit, but grades earned in the 2020 spring semester will not count toward class rank or GPA.
