AC suspending summer Kids College, Community Enrichment classes

AC suspending summer Kids College, Community Enrichment classes
Amarillo College has made the decision to cancel their summer Kids College and Community Enrichment classes until further notice due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19. (Source: KFDA)
By Madison Carson | April 24, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 2:50 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has made the decision to cancel their summer Kids College and Community Enrichment classes until further notice due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

The safety of participants and instructors was the main factor in making this decision to suspend these activities.

The College has remained open throughout this COVID-19 crisis, but with only limited on-campus staff members physically reporting to work.

Online options for these classes are currently being studied as an alternative format.

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.