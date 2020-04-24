AC suspending summer Kids College, Community Enrichment classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has made the decision to cancel their summer Kids College and Community Enrichment classes until further notice due to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
The safety of participants and instructors was the main factor in making this decision to suspend these activities.
The College has remained open throughout this COVID-19 crisis, but with only limited on-campus staff members physically reporting to work.
Online options for these classes are currently being studied as an alternative format.
