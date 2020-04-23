Turkey’s Bob Wills Day cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

TURKEY, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Bob Wills Day in Turkey has been cancelled for 2020 due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.
Bob Wills’ story is one of perseverance and hope, and so is the Bob Wills Foundation’s for Bob Wills Day.
For 48 years without fail, Turkey has preserved and promoted the legacy of the King of Western Swing, and even they are making adjustments this year, they will continue the legacy.
For the first time, Bob Wills Day will not be held on the last Saturday in April, all of the musical acts will be performing at the postponed, 49th Bob Wills Day on October 8 through 10, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.