Texas Department of State Health Services releases new details on JBS Beef COVID-19 spread

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released new details regarding the COVID-19 cases connected to JBS Beef in Moore County.
The state told NewsChannel 10 JBS Beef initiated a meeting with the DSHS Region 1 office last week to make sure they were doing everything they should be doing to keep their employees safe.
DSHS reviewed photos of the plant and made a few suggestions. Then, JBS Beef invited DSHS to the plant for a tour where DSHS staff saw the plant had implemented the recommendations and were following the necessary practices to remain in operation.
The state said the plant has been assisting with epidemiological investigations by identifying close contacts of employees who test positive for COVID-19 and taking appropriate public health action.
According to the state, there are 114 cases associated with the JBS Beef plant, but not all of the cases are in Moore County.
The investigations into the cases determine the source of the infections is ongoing, and there is community spread in the area.
