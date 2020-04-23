Police searching for man wanted for criminal mischief charge in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted for a criminal mischief charge.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said this fugitive of the week is 27-year-old Johnny Everick Johnson Jr.
Johnson is facing a charge in Potter County for criminal mischief, greater than or equal to $2,500 or less than $30,000.
Johnson is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
