Police searching for man wanted for criminal mischief charge in Potter County
(Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia | April 23, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated April 23 at 8:45 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police in Amarillo need your help locating a man wanted for a criminal mischief charge.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said this fugitive of the week is 27-year-old Johnny Everick Johnson Jr.

Johnson is facing a charge in Potter County for criminal mischief, greater than or equal to $2,500 or less than $30,000.

Johnson is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know where this man is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 23, 2020

