Panhandle Regional Planning Commission gives updates on Workforce Development

“It’s going to the be the first time we’ve done a digital Board of Directors meeting,” said Kyle Ingham, executive director of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. “We do open meeting acts all the time. We want the people involved in everything we do. We want to be as transparent as we can be, so it’s new for us to do this online, opposed to in person. We’re all trying to practice social distancing, and so we’ve got people coming in from all over the region through a Zoom meeting today."