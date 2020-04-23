Panhandle Regional Planning Commission gives updates on Workforce Development

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Pandhandle Regional Planning Commission met today to hear reports on Workforce Development activity.
With many places having to practice social distancing, the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is now hosting meetings virtually, through the app Zoom, that you can participate in.
“It’s going to the be the first time we’ve done a digital Board of Directors meeting,” said Kyle Ingham, executive director of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission. “We do open meeting acts all the time. We want the people involved in everything we do. We want to be as transparent as we can be, so it’s new for us to do this online, opposed to in person. We’re all trying to practice social distancing, and so we’ve got people coming in from all over the region through a Zoom meeting today."
While many businesses are temporarily shut down, and people are out of work, Workforce Development and the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission are working together to discuss program revisions and updates in the area.
“I think it’s going to help those businesses looking for people to hire right now, because we’ve got a lot of different businesses looking for different type of personnel in the region. I think it’s going to be really useful for somebody that may not be able to work currently that is looking for work through Workforce Solutions in the Texas Panhandle,” said Ingham.
As the City begins to receive federal dollars for the workforce, Workforce Development is looking forward to the opportunities this can create for people in need while helping them get back on their feet again.
“The workforce programs are coming in, and that we’re going to be talking about today have a little bit of tie-back to what’s going on with the COVID-19 situation,” said Ingham. “Those are federal dollars that are starting to trickle into the region for the workforce, and we’re excited to hear what those are being used for.”
You can join these virtual meetings with a meeting ID and password once meetings are announced.
The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission is also looking forward to some upcoming projects such as parks and renewing the downtown area.
