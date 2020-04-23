1 new COVID-19 case reported in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - One new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Quay County.
According to New Mexico State Health Officials, there is an additional case in Quay County as of Thursday afternoon.
This makes four cases total in Quay County.
There are 18 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 4
- Roosevelt County: 4
There are now 665 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 2
- Dallam County: 4
- Deaf Smith County: 17
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 27
- Hansford County: 2
- Hartley County: 4
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 12
- Moore County: 172
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Parmer County: 4
- Potter County: 221
- Randall County: 137
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 5
- Wheeler County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 159 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 20
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 45
- Potter County: 34
- Randall County: 32
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 3
There are now 49 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 46
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
