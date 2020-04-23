2nd Cottle County resident tests positive for COVID-19

By Madison Carson | April 23, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 4:21 PM

COTTLE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A second Cottle County resident has tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon.

According to the Childress Regional Medical Center, the patient had a telehealth appointment and was tested at the drive-thru testing site, so they did not enter the clinic.

No other details were released about this patient.

There are now 665 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Armstrong County: 1
  • Carson County: 1
  • Castro County: 13
  • Childress County: 1
  • Cottle County: 2
  • Dallam County: 4
  • Deaf Smith County: 17
  • Donley County: 24
  • Gray County: 27
  • Hansford County: 2
  • Hartley County: 4
  • Hemphill County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 12
  • Moore County: 172
  • Oldham County: 3
  • Ochiltree County: 1
  • Parmer County: 4
  • Potter County: 221
  • Randall County: 137
  • Roberts County: 1
  • Sherman County: 11
  • Swisher County: 5
  • Wheeler County: 1

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 159 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

  • Castro County: 10
  • Dallam County: 1
  • Deaf Smith County: 4
  • Donley County: 20
  • Gray County: 9
  • Hansford County: 1
  • Hutchinson County: 2
  • Moore County: 45
  • Potter County: 34
  • Randall County: 32
  • Swisher County: 1

There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

There are 17 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:

  • Curry County: 10
  • Quay: 3
  • Roosevelt County: 4

There are now 49 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

  • Beaver County: 2
  • Cimarron County: 1
  • Texas County: 46

There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:

  • Potter County
  • Deaf Smith County
  • Gray County
  • City of Amarillo
  • City of Canyon
  • Randall County
  • City of Pampa
  • City of Lefors
  • City of Hereford
  • Hansford County
  • City of Gruver
  • City of Spearman
  • City of McLean
  • Castro County
  • Donley County
  • Wheeler County
  • Swisher County
  • City of Perryton
  • Ochiltree County
  • City of Tulia
  • Armstrong County
  • City of Claude
