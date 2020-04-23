National Guard bringing mobile testing site to Friona

FRIONA, Texas (KFDA) - The National Guard will bring a mobile testing site to Friona.
The site will be at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 1500 Cleveland Avenue in Friona on Saturday, April 25.
If you want to be tested, you need to make a reservation by calling 512-883-2400 or by going online here.
In order to be eligible for testing, you must have one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
The symptoms include fever and/or chills, a dry cough, fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomitting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
