Moore County now at 172 positive COVID-19 cases

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Moore County now has 172 positive COVID-19 cases.
The Moore County Hospital District’s report for today shows 10 more cases and 12 new recoveries.
There are currently 11 people hospitalized in Moore County due to COVID-19.
This makes 623 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
- Armstrong County: 1
- Carson County: 1
- Castro County: 13
- Childress County: 1
- Cottle County: 1
- Dallam County: 3
- Deaf Smith County: 16
- Donley County: 24
- Gray County: 25
- Hansford County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Hemphill County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 10
- Moore County: 172
- Oldham County: 3
- Ochiltree County: 1
- Parmer County: 2
- Potter County and Randall County: 329
- Roberts County: 1
- Sherman County: 11
- Swisher County: 5
- Wheeler County: 1
Out of the confirmed cases, there are now 153 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 10
- Dallam County: 1
- Deaf Smith County: 4
- Donley County: 20
- Gray County: 9
- Hansford County: 1
- Hutchinson County: 2
- Moore County: 45
- Potter County: 30
- Randall County: 30
- Swisher County: 1
There has also been 13 deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
- Castro County: 1
- Hartley County: 1
- Oldham County: 1
- Moore County: 2
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 3
There are 17 COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 10
- Quay: 3
- Roosevelt County: 4
There are 30 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
- Beaver County: 2
- Cimarron County: 1
- Texas County: 27
There has been one death in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
These cities and counties that are under stay-at-home directives:
- Potter County
- Deaf Smith County
- Gray County
- City of Amarillo
- City of Canyon
- Randall County
- City of Pampa
- City of Lefors
- City of Hereford
- Hansford County
- City of Gruver
- City of Spearman
- City of McLean
- Castro County
- Donley County
- Wheeler County
- Swisher County
- City of Perryton
- Ochiltree County
- City of Tulia
- Armstrong County
- City of Claude
