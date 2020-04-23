Lombard legacy continues at Canyon High hoops

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Like father, like son.
The Lombard legendary girls basketball tradition at Canyon High will continue as Tate Lombard was named Thursday the Canyon head girls basketball coach.
Canyon ISD wasted no time moving Tate in the roll of taking over one of the most storied girls hoop teams in Texas high school history after his dad, Joe, retired on April 7 after 35 years of leading Canyon to 19 state basketball championships.
Tate, 36, is no stranger to success himself having built a resume earning him the tag of one of the great up young coaches in Texas.
Tate has been a head coach for nine years - one at Christoval (2011) and eight at Wall (2012-2019) – compiling an impressive 255-59 record.
Tate led Wall to six regional tournament appearances in eight years, captured two Class 3A state titles (2014 and 2016) and his last year at Wall in 2019 finished 32-2 reaching the state semifinals.
Last year Tate opened eyes leaving Wall returning to his high school alma mater Canyon High coaching as an assistant under his dad.
The Lady Eagles reached the regional tournament earlier this year before falling to four-time defending state champion Argyle.
Joe retired two weeks ago after 42 years in coaching reaching legend status by compiling the eye-opening record of 1,379-133 and winning the 19 state titles at Canyon and Nazareth.
Replacing a legend is never easy and many excellent coaches shy away from the challenge.
But with Tate’s sideline demeanor – calm and confident – his previous coaching successes, and having grown up as the son of the legend, Tate is one of the few who can handle the added pressure. Whether that’s pressure fair or not.
One of those is Wall ISD athletic director Jeremy Williams who said of Tate when he departed Wall to be a Canyon High assistant.
“I don’t think there’s a better coach out there than Tate,” Williams said. “We all love him here and we’re going to miss him in big way.”
Oh, and by the way the father vs. son head-to-head coaching record? Joe leads Tate 2-1.
