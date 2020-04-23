How COVID-19 is impacting jails and prisons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jails and prisons across the nation are changing their normal way of functioning to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in their facilities.
As of today, there are zero COVID-19 positive inmates or employees at the Curry County jail or the prison in Dalhart.
Tulia has zero COVID-19 positive inmates, but one positive employee.
The Roach Unit prison in Childress has zero COVID-19 positive employees, but one positive inmate, and 81 inmates are under investigation.
The Baten Unit in Pampa has has five inmates and six employees test positive for COVID-19 as well as 109 inmates under investigation.
The Clements Unit in Amarillo has 15 inmates and 10 employees positive for COVID-19 with 576 inmates under investigation.
Social distancing and isolation are being done differently between Texas and New Mexico.
“Best case scenario is to confine someone to essentially their bed space, whether that’s in a dormitory or in a double cell or a single cell,” said Jeremy Desel, director of communications for the TDCJ.
“Modified cell rotation, so two cells will come out at a time in the day room, and the others are within their living quarters. We are spreading them out,” said Mark Gallegos, Curry County Jail administrator.
All employees are given temperature checks before entering the facility, and in New Mexico, they are checked before and after their shift.
“Every offender in the system is checked constantly and consistently. Offenders who are on medical restriction, they are formally checked with temperature checks at least twice daily. Medical isolation offenders are checked even more often than that,” said Desel.
“A nurse will come up, and they will screen them, screen any detainee with a COVID questionnaire. If those individuals are showing any signs or symptoms of the virus, they will be placed in a designated pod,” said Gallegos.
Curry County Jail has in-house testing capabilities and special quarantine rooms, which can hold up to four detainees.
“We have two negative air pressure rooms that we have access to. I’m glad that we haven’t had to use that, but if we had to use those two rooms, we would be able to quarantine an individual,” said Gallegos.
Since visitation is not allowed, prisoners in the TDCJ system are given two free 15 minute phone calls a week, and the phone system is up and running 24/7.
Curry County is using video chat for their court cases and hopes to have video chat capabilities within the next month, so detainees can see their loved ones.
