Health officials at TTUHSC join study to use convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo health officials at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center are joining a study that uses convalescent plasma to treat patients with COVID-19.
The study is led by the Mayo Clinic and includes TTUHSC teams from the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.
“This may be the most promising treatment we have at this time,” said Steven Berk, M.D., the dean and executive vice president at TTUHSC’s School of Medicine. “This is one of the many reasons having our medical schools in Lubbock, Amarillo and the Permian Basin benefits people living in those communities. TTUHSC’s access to partnerships allows us to deliver the latest treatment options to patients in West Texas. We were able to shepherd this project into the area within 48 hours.”
The news release said Thomas Hale, Ph.D., associate dean for Research in Amarillo, and Afzal Siddiqui, Ph.D., vice president for Institutional Collaborations, quickly mobilized efforts to execute the Investigational New Drug (IND) application through the Mayo Clinic and Baylor College of Medicine.
The study, called “Expanded Access to Convalescent Plasma for the Treatment of Patients with COVID-19,” is FDA approved and sponsored by the U.S. government.
“This is a result of focused work from a team of people at TTUHSC,” Berk said. “We are also grateful to our hospital partners that provide us the facilities to make these treatments possible.”
Patients in Amarillo and Lubbock are getting this treatment.
TTP pulmonologist and critical care physician Mark Sigler, M.D., is the principal investigator in Amarillo and Texas Tech Physicians (TTP) pulmonologist Victor Test, M.D., is the principal investigator in Lubbock
Sigler said medical officials are needing to work quickly to identify and assess potential therapies.
After a person recovers from the virus, antibodies begin to develop.
The plasma from a recovered person can help a person who currently has the coronavirus and health officials said it offers a sick patient the opportunity to fight the infection.
To donate convalescent plasma, a person must meet the following criteria:
- A person must have documentation of having the coronavirus by a lab test.
- A person must have negative results of the coronavirus by either a nasal swab or a molecular diagnostic blood test.
- A person must be symptom free for 14 days prior to donation.
- If a female, she must have no history of being pregnant or negative for HLA antibodies.
If you are interested in donating, you can register online here.
